Thurston Coroner: Skeletal remains close to being identified

The skeletal remains of a man found in Thurston County are close to being identified, the coroner said Sunday.
The remains were found about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 9500 block of 39th Loop NE, off Meridian Road, a Thurston County dispatcher said.
Coroner Gary Warnock said his office is close to identifying the man. He was reportedly last seen in August 2015 and his spouse has helped identify some jewelry found at the scene, Warnock said.
Although Warnock said he is close to identifying the man, he won’t release a name until he is scientifically sure, he said. That means a check of dental records and the remains will be sent to an anthropologist who works with the King County Medical Examiner, Warnock said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
