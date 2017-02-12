Medicine Creek Winery kicks off season with pre-Valentine’s Day wine and chocolate

Medicine Creek Winery in Nisqually kicked off its season in style this weekend with a pre-Valentine’s Day gathering of wine and music.
Not only was the wine flowing, but so was the chocolate, courtesy of a chocolate fountain. There also were individual chocolates, and cheese, crackers and other food items to pair with wine.
About 150 people visited Saturday, said co-owner Liz Myers, and it appeared Sunday was shaping up the same way. Customers began streaming through the doors Sunday. Sunny weather helped, Myers said.
Medicine Creek Winery has been around about 10 years, she said. Liz Myers and her husband, Jim, were fond of visiting wineries in Eastern Washington, so they decided to bring that experience to 947 Old Pacific Highway SE. They buy whole grapes from that part of the state, then crush them and produce the wines here. On Sunday, they served a red blend, a Cabernet franc and a merlot. Medicine Creek is known for its red wines, but they also served a dry riesling for those who enjoy white wines, Myers said.
The setting for the pre-Valentine’s Day bash is a barn they have converted into a wine bar, with tables, and a dance floor and a stage for musicians. But to say “wine bar” doesn’t do it justice. The space feels like a saloon that might have been found in New Orleans in the late 1800s.
As guests tried the wine and nibbled on chocolates, The Edgewater Trio filled the space with classic jazz. If you only heard them, you’d probably think they were seasoned musicians. After all, how many young people can play Cannonball Adderley?
But that’s who they are: 16-year-old Makenzie Summers on drums, 18-year-old Kyle Summers on tenor and alto saxophone, and 20-year-old Jaysen Geissler on keyboard.
They took a break, after a rousing rendition of Adderley’s “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy.”
Geissler said he has been playing music for 12 years. When they’re not playing jazz, the trio might be cooking up some funk or cover songs from the 1970s and ’80s, he said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Other wineries on the South Sound Wine Trail
▪ Madsen Family Cellars, 2825 Marvin Road NE, Unit 2, Lacey, WA 98516.
▪ Northwest Mountain Winery, 2825 Marvin Road NE, Unit Q, Lacey, WA 98516.
▪ Stottle Winery, 2641 Willamette Drive NE, Suite E, Lacey, WA 98516.
▪ Scatter Creek Winery, 237 Sussex Ave. W, Tenino, WA 98589.
▪ Walter Dacon, 50 SE Skookum Inlet Road, Shelton, WA 98584.
Comments