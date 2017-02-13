In case you missed it...

A mysterious package in downtown Olympia drove reader interest to the tune of 14,000 page views.
1. Downtown Olympia streets closed after robber leaves mysterious package: The Washington State Patrol Explosives Unit examined the package and determined that it was not an explosive device.
2. Olympia teen accused of driving drunk, shooting gun — all to impress a girl: Olympia police arrested Cameron J. Waugh, 18, who appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on Thursday. Judge Mary Sue Wilson found probable cause for two charges: drive-by shooting and driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
3. Dennis Gard, owner of Brewery City Pizza, dies at 68: Brewery City Pizza opened in 1982, eventually growing to as many as five locations. The business today has restaurants in Lacey, west Olympia and Tumwater. The company employs 145 people.
4. Incident at local car dealership in Olympia triggers large law enforcement response: An Olympia man thought to be in his 30s was booked into the Thurston County Jail on Saturday after he apparently broke a window at a local car dealership on Pacific Avenue. But it was the message the man allegedly wrote on the building that led to a larger police response, a spokesman for the Olympia Police Department said Sunday.
5. Weather updates, school closures and schedule changes for Monday, Feb. 6: It snowed earlier in the week.
