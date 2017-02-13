Attention Lacey residents: Have you voted?

The results of Lacey’s special election will largely be known Tuesday night, which means there is still time to mail in your ballot or drop it off in a ballot box.
If you didn’t receive a ballot in the mail, then you’re probably not registered to vote, or you haven’t updated your registration. And if you haven’t done either one, well, that ship has sailed, folks. The last day to update registrations for this election was Jan. 16 and for new registrations Feb. 6, according to the Thurston County Auditor’s Office.
To make sure your vote counts, your ballot must be postmarked Tuesday or dropped off in a ballot box by 8 p.m. Tuesday. For a list of Lacey ballot box locations, visit the Thurston County Auditor website or see the list below.
At issue is Proposition 1, otherwise known as Lacey’s Transportation Benefit District, which seeks to raise the local sales tax to 8.9 percent from 8.7 percent to pay for city road and sidewalk maintenance. If approved, it’s expected to raise between $1.6 million to $1.8 million annually. The increase, if approved, will take effect in July and be in place for 10 years.
According to auditor data, the county has received 6,139 ballots out of 27,885 registered voters in Lacey for a voter turnout rate so far of 22.02 percent.
Remember: Your ballot requires a stamp if you’re going to send it in the mail. And if you’re not sure where to find a ballot box in Lacey, here’s a list:
▪ Lacey Fire District 3, Station 34, 8407 Steilacoom Road SE
▪ Lacey Fire District 3, Station 35, 3701 Willamette Drive NE
▪ Lacey City Hall, 420 College St SE
▪ Lacey Post Office, 5815 Lacey Blvd SE (next to the drive up mail boxes on Clearbrook Drive SE)
▪ Martin Village, 5600 Martin Way E (Parking lot by Taco Bell)
▪ Woodland Retirement and Assisted Living Community, 4532 Intelco Loop SE
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
