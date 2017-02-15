Local

February 15, 2017 1:40 AM

Deaths for Feb. 15

Haag, Hilbert Osborn, 95, Tumwater, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Maughan, Beverley Ann, 77, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Woodland Retirement and Assisted Living, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Myers, Janviere Louise, 95, Shelton, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at Alpine Way Continuing Care Community, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Olson, Gary Lee, 64, Olympia, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Orrock, James Joseph, 80, Lacey, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Meridian Home Care, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Patrick, Sharon, 73, Olympia, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Peckman, Carl Otis, 85, Olympia, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

