What’s Happening for Feb. 16

Thursday
Farming Presentation for Young Adults: Local farmers talk about why they continue to farm, how they came to farming, and what they do to stay successful and profitable. Lvestock projects will be represented.6-8:30 p.m. at Western Farm Supply, 139 Stage St. N., Tenino. RSVP to Nora White, nwhite@thurston.wa.us.
Olympia World Affairs Council: “Vladimir Putin’s Plan to Make Russia Great Again,” presented by Thomas Rainey, The Evergreen State College.7:30 p.m., at Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Free. 360-866-1652.
Giving You the Business: The Schmidt House presents a preview of a long-term local history project on Tumwater businesses since 1845. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. First-come, first-seated. Donations accepted. Talks are recorded and shown on TCTV, Comcast channel 26.
Race in Film: The Black Alliance of Thurston County, Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, and The United Churches of Olympia presents The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross-Part I., 6:30-9 p.m. at the OUUC sanctuary, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia.
Feb. 18
Sharing Teens and Elders Project: STEP is a multigenerational volunteer program in which teenagers and older people bridge barriers to form friendships. 11 a.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
Paper Airplane Flight School and Contest: The Olympic Flight Museum will host, 1-3:30 p.m. Children and adults can learn to fold and fly paper airplanes. Experts will guide construction, first flight and advanced maneuvering. $7 admission includes instruction, materials and a snack. Spectator and general admission is $5. Children 6 and younger are free. The Olympic Flight Museum is at the Olympia Regional Airport, Tumwater. olympicflightmuseum.com, 360-705-3925.
Healing Anxiety: Meditation and Peace of Mind: Class will examine anxiety, what causes anxiousness and how to overcome anxiety. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center, 211 Legion Way SW, Olympia. $25. Information or to register: 360-754-7787, meditateinolympia.org.
Feb. 19
Where Washington Began: Humor columnist Dorothy Wilhelm will speak about her book at 2 p.m. at DuPont City Hall, 1700 Civic Drive.. The presentation is designed to preview a special edition of Wilhelm’s upcoming book, Where Washington Began. The book contains vignettes and stories about Washington Territory and Washington State collected by Wilhelm over the 10 years of producing her TV show, My Home Town. Informatio: 253-964-2399
Feb. 22
Thurston County League of Women Voters: Topic will be “Hidden Impacts of Poverty,” 6:30 p.m. in Room A at the Olympia Community Center, 222 Columbia St. NW.
Feb. 23
New Year “Newtrition”: A holistic approach to nutrition, 12:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Presented by Dawna Linderman. southsoundseniors.org, 360-407-3967.
Co-existence: A Wolf Panel: Speakers examine the complexities of wolf recovery, 6-8 p.m. in Lecture Hall 1, Purce Hall at The Evergreen State College, 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia. Free with student ID, $3 advance at the Greener Bookstore, $5 at the door. evergreenpaws.wixsite.com/paws or greenerpaws@gmail.com.
