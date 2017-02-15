Hobby alert: 2 suspects still at large after stealing radio-controlled cars worth $1,000

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who stole two radio-controlled cars — valued at $500 each — from a hobby store on Martin Way East.
The suspects entered RC Hobbies at 7837 Martin Way East on Monday afternoon, spent five minutes in the store asking questions, then grabbed the radio-controlled cars and fled. As they fled, they nearly struck a store employee in their SUV, which was thought to be a Chevy Tahoe.
The vehicle has a hood dent on the driver’s side and a black dot pattern on the passenger side, according to the Sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff at 360-786-5500.
