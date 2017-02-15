Local

February 15, 2017 9:10 AM

Wouldn’t you like to take winter off? That’s what the wolves will do

By Rolf Boone

The wolf sanctuary at Wolf Haven International in Tenino is temporarily closed through March 17 so that the wolves may breed.

Wolf Haven is a participant in two federally managed breeding programs for endangered wolves: one for the red wolf, found only in the U.S., and the other for the Mexican gray wolf, which is native to the southwest and Mexico.

Wolf Haven currently cares for 14 Mexican wolves and 10 red wolves.

The administrative office will remain open.

