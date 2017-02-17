What’s Happening for Feb. 18

Saturday
Sharing Teens and Elders Project: STEP is a multigenerational volunteer program in which teenagers and older people bridge barriers to form friendships. 11 a.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-6181, southsoundseniors.org.
Paper Airplane Flight School and Contest: The Olympic Flight Museum will host, 1-3:30 p.m. Children and adults can learn to fold and fly paper airplanes. Experts will guide construction, first flight and advanced maneuvering. $7 admission includes instruction, materials and a snack. Spectator and general admission is $5. Children 6 and younger are free. The Olympic Flight Museum is at the Olympia Regional Airport, Tumwater. olympicflightmuseum.com, 360-705-3925.
Healing Anxiety: Meditation and Peace of Mind: Class will examine anxiety, what causes anxiousness and how to overcome it. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center, 211 Legion Way SW, Olympia. $25. Information or to register: 360-754-7787, meditateinolympia.org.
Sunday
Where Washington Began: Humor columnist Dorothy Wilhelm will speak about her book “Where Washington Began” at 2 p.m. at DuPont City Hall, 1700 Civic Drive. The book contains vignettes and stories about Washington Territory and Washington State collected by Wilhelm over the 10 years of producing her TV show, “My Home Town.” Information: 253-964-2399
Feb. 22
Thurston County League of Women Voters: Topic will be “Hidden Impacts of Poverty,” 6:30 p.m. in Room A at the Olympia Community Center, 222 Columbia St. NW.
Feb. 23
New Year “Newtrition”: A holistic approach to nutrition, 12:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Presented by Dawna Linderman. southsoundseniors.org, 360-407-3967.
Co-existence: A Wolf Panel: Speakers examine the complexities of wolf recovery, 6-8 p.m. in Lecture Hall 1, Purce Hall at The Evergreen State College, 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia. Free with student ID, $3 advance at the Greener Bookstore, $5 at the door. evergreenpaws.wixsite.com/paws or greenerpaws@gmail.com.
Feb. 24
The Native Plant Salvage Foundation: The annual dinner and volunteer recognition celebration is 5-9 p.m. at the Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Suggested donation is $10-$50/person, but program volunteers are all welcome regardless of ability to contribute. RSVP required as the venue is small: 360-867-2167 or nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com. More information at nativeplantsalvage.org/volunteer-recognition.
Full STEAM ahead activity night: STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. 6-8 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. SW. Children under age 9 may need adult help for some of the activities. Register at trl.org or at the library’s information desk.
Feb. 25,
Books, Brownies and Beans Used Book Sale: Proceeds benefit the homeless population of Thurston County. Sale is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia.
Livin' Harmony: A four-part harmony group will perform at 2 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church 1925 Boulevard Rd SE in Olympia. They sing Gospel-style Barbershop music.
Comments