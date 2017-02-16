Mudslides close Puyallup road, westbound I-90 in Issaquah

Update as of 7:21 a.m.: WSDOT opened a single lane of westbound I-90 just east of East Sunset Way to allow backed up traffic to pass through. Crews will then shut the lane again and proceed with cleaning up debris from the mudslide.
Initial post: Heavy rains caused two mudslides early Thursday, forcing the closure of a Puyallup road and the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Issaquah.
The landslide in Puyallup occurred just after 6 a.m. in the 3400 block of East Pioneer Way near Shaw Road. Police advised drivers to avoid the area.
The road is expected to reopen after 1 p.m.
Shortly before 5 a.m., a large mudslide washed over I-90 and blocked all lanes east of Sunset Way. There is no estimated time to reopen them.
Troopers said several vehicles were disabled but no one was injured.
Traffic was being diverted from I-90 to state Route 202. City officials said drivers can access westbound I-90 from Highlands Drive and Front Street.
Tree branches, rocks and a few inches of mud covered the lanes.
W/B I-90 completely blocked due to large land slide and debris over all lanes. Please use caution as you approach the area! pic.twitter.com/6TK2z4tq6E— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 16, 2017
A mudslide also canceled the Sounder north line Thursday, with service expected to resume Monday.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement earlier this week warning that 2-4 inches of rain in less than two days could cause soil instability.
A mudslide in Western Seattle Wednesday took out a utility pole, caused a power outage and closed a road. No one was injured.
