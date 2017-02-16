Fundraiser established for North Thurston grad missing in Bering Sea

A fundraising account has been set up for the young son of a North Thurston High School graduate who went missing aboard a commercial crab boat in the Bering Sea.
Darrik Seibold, 36, was one of six crew members of the Seattle-based FV Destination that mysteriously disappeared Saturday off the Alaskan coast. His stepmother, Jan Ward-Seibold, told The Ron and Don Show on Kiro Radio that Seibold regularly split his time between living in Olympia and living in Alaska.
She described Seibold as athletic and handsome with a “crooked little grin that could pretty much melt anybody’s heart.” He graduated from North Thurston in 1999 where he had played football.
Seibold had also talked about getting out of the commercial fishing industry because of the risks and danger. He leaves behind a son, Eli, who turns 3 years old Saturday.
“Eli was the love of his life,” Ward-Seibold said on the radio show, noting that Eli lives in Sand Point, Alaska. “If he wasn’t out at sea, he certainly spent as much time as he could with Eli.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Eli. As of Thursday morning, the account had received more than $12,600.
Comments