Lacey Fire District 3 approves fee-for-service arrangement with Nisqually Tribe. Now, will the Nisquallys go for it?

The Lacey Fire District 3 Board of Fire Commissioners have signed off on a fee-for-service proposal that could come before the Nisqually Tribal Council as early as next week, the district’s fire chief announced Thursday night.
“That’s great news,” Commissioner Sylvia Roberts said.
Fire Chief Steve Brooks said the district has provided fire and medical emergency services to the tribe since the late 1970s, and it is one of the district’s “higher response areas.”
He said the district had a similar fee-for-service arrangement with the tribe in the early 1990s, but not since then. Instead, the Nisquallys have provided money to the district every year by way of its gaming compact with the state. But the amount of money fluctuates every year, which makes it difficult for the district to include in its budget, he said.
The fee-for-service arrangement, if agreed to, would build a predictable revenue stream for the district and predictable costs for the tribe, Brooks said Thursday.
The district has proposed a fee-for-service of $1,025 per call, he said. The district arrived at that figure by dividing its total operating costs by the number of calls.
However, the proposal does not include service to Red Wind Casino, according to the fire district meeting minutes of Jan. 19. Instead, the district will apparently pursue a separate agreement for service to the casino, the minutes show.
