Falling asleep at the wheel sends La Push woman to area hospital

A 44-year-old La Push woman was injured Saturday morning in Grays Harbor County after she fell asleep at the wheel of her Ford Expedition, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report.
About 4 a.m. Saturday, the woman was southbound US 101, about 24 miles of north of Hoquiam, when she apparently fell asleep at the wheel.
Her vehicle left the road and then she woke up, over-correcting to the left and then again to the right. That sudden movement resulted in the vehicle rolling two-and-a-half times before landing in the northbound lane.
The woman was later taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital. She faces a possible charge of negligent driving in the second degree.
