Dancing, drumming and elaborate regalia on display during Little Creek Pow Wow

First the jingling of bells, then the sound of drums and finally an explosion of colors.
That was the sensory experience of entering the event center at Little Creek Casino & Resort on Sunday as hundreds of American Indian tribal members, as well as those from Canada and Mexico, celebrated their cultures during the second day of the Se’Heh’Wa’Mish Days Pow-Wow organized by Little Creek and the Squaxin Island Tribe.
The weekend celebration, which focused on tribal youth, began Friday with a coastal gathering of tribes, then began in earnest on Saturday, said Sonny Eaglespeaker, one of the coordinators for the event.
About 50 tribes participated and Eaglespeaker estimated attendance at more than 2,000.
There was a drumming contest on Saturday, in which the top prize was $8,000, according to program information. On Sunday, tribal members, dressed in full tribal regalia, marched into the event center at one point to participate in a “grand entry.”
Backed by the rhythm of pounding drums, they danced counter-clockwise at both a slow tempo and up-tempo pace. The regalia was immaculate, bursting with color and intricate designs, as well as many wore elaborate feather headdresses.
Some, too, had bells strapped around their ankles, creating a distinctive ring throughout the center.
As the various tribes marched in for the grand entry, J’Shon Reed, 28, a Yakama Nation member, looked on as her daughter, Athena, got set to perform. Reed, who called Sunday’s gathering a celebration of culture and life, has attended the last five years, she said.
Although youth was the focus of this year’s pow-wow, tribal elders also were well represented.
Charles Tailfeathers, 75, a member of the Cree and Blackfeet tribes, said he has taken part in the annual celebration since the 1990s.
It goes back about 20 years, Eaglespeaker said, but the pow-wow has spent the last nine years at Little Creek.
“It gets bigger and better every year,” said Tailfeathers, who pointed out the beads on chest, which were designed in such a way to reflect his last name.
Tribes came from throughout the country, including those from Oklahoma, Minnesota, Wisconsin and California, Tailfeathers said. Northwest tribes, as well as those from North Dakota, Montana and Idaho also were represented, Eaglespeaker said.
In anticipation of the weekend event, the hotel at Little Creek has been booked for some time, he said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments