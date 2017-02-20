In case you missed it...

A missing Lacey man, who had been the subject of a statewide silver alert, was found dead almost two days later in Tumwater.
1. Missing Lacey man, 80, found dead in Tumwater: About 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Donald L. Herbert was found in his vehicle, which was submerged in a retention pond near Tumwater Valley Golf Course, Sgt. Carla Carter said.
2. Suspect in Thurston County man’s cold-blooded murder appears in court: Bail was set at $2.5 million for a suspect accused of killing a Thurston County ranch hand and dumping his body in a river.
3. Shelton teen who hit, killed Olympia pedestrian to serve nearly 8 years: Jared Dishon, a Shelton teenager who struck and killed Maria Hoaglund in a downtown Olympia crosswalk last year, was sentenced Wednesday to nearly eight years in prison.
4. Thurston County woman accused of beating, burning and tying up niece: Deputies arrested a 27-year-old Thurston County woman on Thursday after she allegedly beat her 5-year-old niece, burned her with hot water and tied her up with duct tape and plastic wrap.
5. Restaurant inspections for Feb. 15: “Employee washed hands for less than the required 20 second minimum.”
