What’s Happening for Feb. 21

Wednesday
Thurston County League of Women Voters: Topic will be “Hidden Impacts of Poverty,” 6:30 p.m. in Room A at the Olympia Community Center, 222 Columbia St. NW.
Thursday
New Year “Newtrition”: A holistic approach to nutrition, 12:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Presented by Dawna Linderman. southsoundseniors.org, 360-407-3967.
Co-existence: A Wolf Panel: Speakers examine the complexities of wolf recovery, 6-8 p.m. in Lecture Hall 1, Purce Hall at The Evergreen State College, 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia. Free with student ID, $3 advance at the Greener Bookstore, $5 at the door. evergreenpaws.wixsite.com/paws or greenerpaws@gmail.com.
Friday
The Native Plant Salvage Foundation: The annual dinner and volunteer recognition celebration is 5-9 p.m. at the Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Suggested donation is $10-$50/person, but program volunteers are welcome regardless of ability to contribute. RSVP required as the venue is small: 360-867-2167 or nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com. More information at nativeplantsalvage.org/volunteer-recognition.
Full STEAM ahead activity night: STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. 6-8 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. SW. Children under age 9 may need adult help for some of the activities. Register at trl.org or at the library’s information desk.
Saturday
Books, Brownies and Beans Used Book Sale: Proceeds benefit the homeless population of Thurston County. Sale is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia.
Livin’ Harmony: A four-part harmony group will perform at 2 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church 1925 Boulevard Road SE in Olympia. They sing Gospel-style barbershop music.
March 2
Panorama Republicans: Feedback session, 2 p.m.in the basement auditorium of the Quinault Apartment Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. Information: email Ron Bax at ron.ck722@gmail.com or call 438-5641.
March 12
Sierra Club South Sound: “Before the Flood” with climate action forum after 1-4 p.m. at Koval Center, 600 Sleater Kinney Road NE, Olympia, WA 98506. Suggested donation $5..For details see sierraclub.org/washington/south-sound-group
March 25
Sierra Club South Sound: Multigroup Climate Convention, 5 p.m. at Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Information: phyllisfarrell681@hotmail.com or sierraclub.org/washington/south-sound-group
Capital Food & Wine Festival: The nonprofit fundraiser featuring more than 100 regional wines, dozens of beers and hard ciders, local restaurant fare and three stages of live music is noon-9 p.m. at Saint Martin’s University, Marcus Pavilion and Worthington Conference Center, 5300 Pacific Avenue SE, Lacey. Information: capitalfoodandwinefestival.com. Online $15 early-bird tickets include admission, one wine or beer mug and $5 of scrip (needed for sampling alcoholic beverages). Tickets at the door will be $20. Additional booklets of scrip are available online and onsite for $10 each. Underage patrons are welcome, but will not be served alcohol.
