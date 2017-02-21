Supporters gather Monday for education equity rally at the Capitol

On a cold and damp Monday several hundred people provided the links to form a human chain that connected the Legislative Building with the Temple of Justice, culminating a February 20th rally supporting statewide educational equity. With a number of organizations participating in the Olympia rally, speakers included Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, who spoke on the need to properly fund education to help all students, especially in some of the rural areas and districts in the state.
Madsen Roofing Co. heavily damaged by fire

The Lacey Fire Dept., assisted by several other regional agencies including the JBLM Fire Dept., battled a fully involved structure fire early Wednesday morning at the Madsen Roofing Co. between Marvin Road and Hoh Street.

Quixote Village celebrates 10 years as a community

Panza board member Jill Severn answers questions during a cottage tour as Quixote Village celebrated its 10th anniversary Tuesday, Feb. 7. Evolving from a transitory tent camp for homeless adults at its inception the village has grown into a community of 30 small cabins, community building and garden. Moving into its permanent location in 2013 it is overseen by the non-profit organization Panza.

