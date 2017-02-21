Local writers can contribute to new Thurston County Historical Journal

The Thurston County Historical Journal’s inaugural cover features a photo of legendary aviator Charles Lindbergh flying the Spirit of St. Louis airplane in 1927 over the newly built State Capitol in Olympia.
The spectacle attracted thousands of onlookers, according to the journal, and inspired the establishment of the Olympia Regional Airport.
The co-founders behind the new journal — which will publish four times a year — hope to bring more stories like these to Thurston County. One goal is to invite local authors to contribute.
“This really fills a void,” said Gerry Alexander, board member of the Olympia Historical Society, which has been a driving force behind the project. “Most counties have a county history journal.”
Long-term funding is among the top hurdles for the publication. Historical society board member Charlie Roe confirmed the journal requires about $10,000 a year to print, and so far, the county has contributed $4,000 and the city of Olympia has given about $2,000.
The journal is published by the Olympia Tumwater Foundation, and the next edition will be printed by the end of March. Copies will be distributed to local libraries, schools and historical societies.
Other highlights from the journal’s 48-page first issue, which was published in November 2016:
An in-depth look at how the Northern Pacific Railroad came to Thurston County in the 1870s, including Olympia’s competition to become the railroad’s western terminal.
A profile of Nancy Jim Parsons, a master Cowlitz-Nisqually Native American basket weaver who lived from 1871 to 1918. She left a cultural legacy during a time when Native Americans were being pressured to assimilate with white American society.
A photo essay that highlights the City of Lacey’s 50th anniversary with images that include the 1964 groundbreaking of the Panorama retirement community, a 1974 celebration with Mayor William Bush, and a 1979 ribbon-cutting ceremony at Lacey City Hall with former State Sen. Karen Fraser holding the big scissors with NBA star Lenny Wilkens.
Learn more
To learn more about the Thurston County Historical Journal, contact editor Karen L. Johnson at 360-890-2299 or karen@olytumfoundation.org.
Comments