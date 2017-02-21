Local

February 21, 2017 7:28 PM

Pierce Transit employee killed by bus in Lakewood

By Kenny Ocker

A Pierce Transit employee was killed Tuesday night by a bus at the transit district’s Lakewood headquarters, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Pierce Transit workers used a forklift to try and rescue the employee but the employee had died, West Pierce spokeswoman Jenny Weekes said.

West Pierce responded to the call about 6:30 p.m. at Pierce Transit headquarters, 3701 96th Street SW, Weekes said.

Lakewood police are investigating the incident, Weekes said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

