Pierce Transit employee killed by bus in Lakewood

A Pierce Transit employee was killed Tuesday night by a bus at the transit district’s Lakewood headquarters, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.
Pierce Transit workers used a forklift to try and rescue the employee but the employee had died, West Pierce spokeswoman Jenny Weekes said.
West Pierce responded to the call about 6:30 p.m. at Pierce Transit headquarters, 3701 96th Street SW, Weekes said.
Lakewood police are investigating the incident, Weekes said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
