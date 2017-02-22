Olympia Downtown Association names Todd Cutts executive director

Todd Cutts, a former city manager for the city of SeaTac, is the new executive director of the Olympia Downtown Association, the organization announced Wednesday.
Cutts will start March 6.
Before he was a city manager, Cutts was the economic development manager for the city of SeaTac and Downtown Long Beach Associates. He also was previously the business development and transportation coordinator at Downtown Denver Partnership, according to the ODA news release.
Cutts has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Santa Clara University.
“He stood out,” said ODA board president Dave Wasson on Wednesday, citing Cutts’ experience as a city manager. “He knows how to work with different groups. He will be that banner-waver I was hoping to find.”
Cutts replaces former executive director Vida Zvirzdys-Farler, who left the organization last month. She was replaced on an interim basis by Becci Welsh.
Wasson said the organization received 18 applications. The hiring committee narrowed it to 12 and then interviewed six people for the job, he said.
A welcome reception for the new executive director is set for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 13 at Batdorf & Bronson, 516 Capitol Way S. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to odaoffice@tss.net or 360-357-8948 by April 7.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments