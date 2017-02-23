What’s Happening for Feb. 23

Thursday
New Year “Newtrition”: A holistic approach to nutrition, 12:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Presented by Dawna Linderman. southsoundseniors.org, 360-407-3967.
Co-existence: A Wolf Panel: Speakers examine the complexities of wolf recovery, 6-8 p.m. in Lecture Hall 1, Purce Hall at The Evergreen State College, 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia. Free with student ID, $3 in advance at the Greener Bookstore, $5 at the door. evergreenpaws.wixsite.com/paws or greenerpaws@gmail.com.
Friday
The Native Plant Salvage Foundation: Annual dinner and volunteer recognition celebration, 5-9 p.m. at the Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Suggested donation is $10-$50/person, but program volunteers are welcome regardless of ability to contribute. RSVP required: 360-867-2167 or nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com. nativeplantsalvage.org/volunteer-recognition.
Full STEAM ahead activity night: STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. 6-8 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. SW. Children under age 9 may need adult help for some of the activities. Register at trl.org or at the library’s information desk.
Saturday
Books, Brownies and Beans Used Book Sale: Proceeds benefit the homeless of Thurston County. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia.
Livin’ Harmony: A four-part harmony group, 2 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church 1925 Boulevard Road SE, Olympia. They sing gospel-style barbershop music.
March 2
Panorama Republicans: Feedback session, 2 p.m. at the Quinault Apartment Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. ron.ck722@gmail.com, 360-438-5641.
March 4
Fundraiser for YWCA Other Bank: Altrusa of Olympia is sponsoring a collection for the YWCA Other Bank from 8 a.m. -5 p.m., at the Tumwater Fred Meyer. Members will be at both entrances to collect donations. The YWCA Other Bank provides non-food items to those in need that are not available at the Food Bank and cannot be purchased with food stamps. Items most needed are shampoo, dish soap, feminine hygiene products and diapers in sizes 4, 5 and 6.
March 12
Sierra Club South Sound: “Before the Flood” with climate action forum following, 1-4 p.m. at Koval Center, 600 Sleater Kinney Road NE, Olympia. Suggested donation $5. sierraclub.org/washington/south-sound-group.
A Really Big Shoe 11 — Our Last Farewell: The benefit concert for homeless kids in eight local school districts and Community Youth Services, 2 p.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $10-$20. 360-250-8413.
March 25
Sierra Club South Sound: Multigroup Climate Convention, 5 p.m. at Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. phyllisfarrell681@hotmail.com or sierraclub.org/washington/south-sound-group.
Capital Food & Wine Festival: The nonprofit fundraiser featuring more than 100 regional wines, dozens of beers and hard ciders, local restaurant fare and three stages of live music. Noon-9 p.m., Saint Martin’s University, Marcus Pavilion and Worthington Conference Center, 5300 Pacific Avenue SE, Lacey. capitalfoodandwinefestival.com. Online $15 early-bird tickets include admission, one wine or beer mug and $5 of scrip (needed for sampling alcoholic beverages). Tickets at the door will be $20. Additional booklets of scrip are available online and on-site for $10. Underage patrons are welcome, but will not be served alcohol.
