Coroner identifies woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on Yelm Highway

Carolyna Saint-Germain, 70, of Olympia, was the woman who died at the scene of a two-car crash on Yelm Highway at Canterwood Drive Southeast on Wednesday, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner Gary Warnock said Thursday that the woman died from “blunt force injuries to her torso.”
Officials with Lacey Fire District 3 and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the crash about 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. The woman received CPR from bystanders, then fire officials took over after they arrived. The woman later died at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
Yelm Highway was closed for about five hours on Wednesday.
