Jeff Gadman says his last day on Lacey City Council will be March 9

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections Pause

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

4:56 SPSCC vs Grays Harbor Men's Basketball

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

1:56 Sparks fly at heated competition among top high school welders

2:51 Lorenzo Romar discusses loss to No. 5 Arizona

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

1:08 How did the Port of Grays Harbor bring Overstock.com to Satsop?