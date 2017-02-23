Jeff Gadman says his last day on Lacey City Council will be March 9

Lacey City Councilman Jeff Gadman, who was appointed to Thurston County Treasurer last week, announced his resignation to the council Thursday night, effective March 9.
Although he didn’t have to resign, Gadman decided he needed to because he didn’t feel one person holding two elected positions could serve either of them effectively. He also shared conflict-of-interest concerns because the treasurer handles Lacey money.
“I thank each of you for the wonderful experience,” he told his fellow council members.
Gadman served six years on the council.
The council had to vote to accept his resignation. Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder said he would “very reluctantly approve the resignation.”
“I’m happy for you and you next assignment,” Ryder said.
Before the vote, other council members shared their thoughts about Jeff and his time on the council.
“I’ve never seen anyone more committed to the betterment of this community than you,” Councilman Lenny Greenstein said.
Gadman also thanked City Manager Scott Spence and city staff for helping council members do their jobs.
Thurston County Democrats began the search for a new treasurer when former Treasurer Shawn Meyers announced she would leave office to serve as as an assistant state treasurer under newly elected Republican state Treasurer Duane Davidson.
Because county treasurer is a partisan position that was held by a Democrat, the Board of Thurston County Commissioners had to choose an appointee from a group of party recommendations. Gadman will serve until November’s election, and will then have to be elected to keep the seat.
The party interviewed five candidates on Feb. 4 and forwarded the finalists to the commissioners.
Gadman, 55, was one of three candidates interviewed by the Board of Thurston County Commissioners on Friday afternoon. The other two candidates were Ann Chaudhry and Kevin Pestinger.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments