What’s Happening for Feb. 24

Friday
The Native Plant Salvage Foundation: Annual dinner and volunteer recognition celebration, 5-9 p.m. at the Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Suggested donation is $10-$50/person, but program volunteers are welcome regardless of ability to contribute. RSVP required: 360-867-2167 or nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com. nativeplantsalvage.org/volunteer-recognition.
Full STEAM ahead activity night: STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. 6-8 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. SW. Children under age 9 may need adult help for some of the activities. Register at trl.org or at the library’s information desk.
Saturday
Books, Brownies and Beans Used Book Sale: Proceeds benefit the homeless of Thurston County. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia.
Livin’ Harmony: A four-part harmony group, 2 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church 1925 Boulevard Road SE, Olympia. They sing gospel-style barbershop music.
Big Book Fair: Lacey Midday Lions fundraiser for outreach projects, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Fred Meyer Lobby, 700 Sleater-Kinney Road, Lacey.
Thursday
Panorama Republicans: Feedback session, 2 p.m. at the Quinault Apartment Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. ron.ck722@gmail.com, 360-438-5641.
March 4
Fundraiser for YWCA Other Bank: Altrusa of Olympia is sponsoring a collection for the YWCA Other Bank from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Tumwater Fred Meyer. Members will be at entrances to collect donations. The YWCA Other Bank provides nonfood items to those in need that are not available at the Food Bank and cannot be purchased with food stamps. Items most needed are shampoo, dish soap, feminine hygiene products and diapers in sizes 4, 5 and 6.
Heart to Heart with Animals: Animal communicator Lesia Alexander presents a free introduction at 11 a.m. From noon-3 p.m. a workshop, “Soul of the Earth, Soul of Animals: Tapping In,” will be held. Bring a photo of an animal companion. Cost of the workshop: $79. Located at Brilliant Moon, 116 W Railroad Ave., Ste 104, Shelton. Information: 360-868-2190
March 11
The Courage of a Samurai: Seven Sword-Sharp Principles for Success: Author Lori Tsugawa Whaley will read about a life of courage, honor and integrity through the ancient samurai code of Bushido (the Way of the Warrior). Followed by a Japanese cooking demonstration. No charge for the book event, $20 for the cooking demonstration. 2 p.m. Brilliant Moon, 116 W Railroad Ave., Ste 104, Shelton. Info rmation: 360-868-2190
March 12
Sierra Club South Sound: “Before the Flood” with climate action forum following, 1-4 p.m. at Koval Center, 600 Sleater Kinney Road NE, Olympia. Suggested donation $5. sierraclub.org/washington/south-sound-group.
A Really Big Shoe 11 — Our Last Farewell: The benefit concert for homeless kids in eight local school districts and Community Youth Services, 2 p.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $10-$20. 360-250-8413.
March 25
Sierra Club South Sound: Multigroup Climate Convention, 5 p.m. at Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. phyllisfarrell681@hotmail.com or sierraclub.org/washington/south-sound-group.
Capital Food & Wine Festival: The nonprofit fundraiser features more than 100 regional wines, dozens of beers and hard ciders, local restaurant fare and three stages of live music. Noon-9 p.m., Saint Martin’s University, Marcus Pavilion and Worthington Conference Center, 5300 Pacific Avenue SE, Lacey. capitalfoodandwinefestival.com. Online $15 early-bird tickets include admission, one wine or beer mug and $5 of scrip (needed for sampling alcoholic beverages). Tickets at the door will be $20. Additional booklets of scrip are available online and on-site for $10. Underage patrons are welcome, but will not be served alcohol.
