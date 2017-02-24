Famed western artist and Puyallup icon Fred Oldfield is dead at age 98

Fred Oldfield, Western painter, cowboy and Puyallup icon, has died just three weeks before his 99th birthday. The landscape and mural artist who founded the Western art center bearing his name at the Washington State Fair Events Center died Friday at age 98 in hospice care.
Oldfield’s daughter Joella, director of the Fred Oldfield Western Heritage and Art Center in Puyallup, said that the artist’s 99th birthday fundraiser on March 17 would go ahead as planned and a memorial would follow in late spring.
“Nothing was more important to him than a place for the kids to learn about art and the Old West,” said Joella Oldfield. “There are no words, just no words, to express the loss of the most amazing daddy, grandfather, husband, friend, artist and Gramps to hundreds of children.’
“I am filled with gratitude for the blessing of so many years, days, hours and moments filled with extraordinary memories. …he touched so many lives.”
