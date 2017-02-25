Thurston County nursing assistant regains credential

The state Department of Health has reinstated the registered nursing assistant credential of Charles Joseph Watson.
Watson’s license was suspended in 2010 after he had sexual intercourse with a patient. In reinstating his credential, the state’s Nursing Assistant Program also placed him on probation for at least one year and ordered him to complete continuing education in boundaries and ethics.
Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website at doh.wa.gov. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the site. Information also is available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and make a report.
Comments