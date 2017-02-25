Judging Olympia’s best baked good wasn’t “easy as pie”

What makes the perfect pie?
A flaky crust? A sweet, fruity filling? Should it have unusual ingredients, or intricate design?
Judges attempted to find Olympia’s perfect pie Saturday at the ninth annual Olympia Pie Fest, hosted by the Olympia Bakers Guild. Bakers from throughout Thurston County contributed their masterpieces, which were judged by both volunteers and professional bakers.
Volunteer bakers judged the pies first, and their top picks went on to the professional judges.
Winners were picked in six categories: Overall grand prize, youth, teen, apple, fruit and other.
An unusual oatmeal pie blew the professional judges away, earning Jennifer Cronquist the grand prize. Summer Schief, who bakes pies at King Soloman’s Reef said that the pie had a comforting, homey taste.
“I just feel like I’m at my grandmother’s house,” she said.
Judge Josh Murphy, who works at 8 Arms Bakery in Tumwater, said that the oatmeal pie was so good that he wanted to order 10 more.
Volunteer judges John and Katrina White, a father and daughter, also admired an unusual pie — an apple cheese crumble pie. This pie had a traditional apple filling, and cheese mixed in with the crust and crumb topping. Katrina White called the pie “delicious and unique.”
“I love to have cheddar cheese in my apple pies,” she said. “I usually bake it into my crust.”
However, the apple cheese crumble pie didn’t make it to the next round.
Meredith Morgan, 11, said that she looks for pies baked with fresh ingredients.
“Sometimes, people can be really good at making pies, but they don’t use the best ingredients,” Morgan said. “I want pies made with fresh fruit.”
Volunteer judge Kelsey Hulse said that pie is one of her favorite foods, and she looks for a good crust.
“I look for a crust that’s nice and flaky, evenly cooked and golden brown on top,” Hulse said.
The judges weren’t the only people eating pie Saturday. At 1 p.m., the event opened to the public. People purchased pie for $3 or three cans of food. Proceeds go to the Thurston County Food Bank.
“It’s a great community event, it also raises a lot of money. So we call it a sweet way to serve your community,” said Andrea Ballard, of the Olympia Bakers Guild.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments