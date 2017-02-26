Driver slows for flagger, the vehicle behind her does not

A 27-year-old Port Orchard woman was injured Thursday night after she slowed for a flagger, but the driver behind her apparently did not slow and crashed into her vehicle, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report.
That driver, a 20-year-old Belfair man, was thought to be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He also did not have a valid driver’s license, according to the state patrol.
Both drivers were injured and taken to Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton.
About 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the woman was northbound in a Ford Expedition on state Route 3 when she slowed for a flagger in the city of Belfair. The other driver, who was also northbound in a Chevy Silverado, did not slow.
