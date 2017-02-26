While you slept in, they were busy removing blackberry bushes at Madison Scenic Park

Volunteer work parties organized through the city of Olympia’s parks department were at it again Sunday morning, removing blackberry bushes from a hillside at Madison Scenic Park.
The work parties, often filled out with high school students needing to meet school volunteer requirements, tackle various projects at city parks Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, said Charles Rambo, a program aid with the parks department.
On Sunday, it was Rambo, plus three other volunteers, including longtime volunteer Roberta Woods of Olympia. She said she enjoys the work because it is good exercise, both physically and mentally.
The bushes needed to be removed because they quickly overgrow the immediate area, said Rambo. But they wanted to get to the work early in the year before birds nest in the bushes. Once removed, a layer of wood chips will be applied on Wednesday, he said.
Madison Scenic Park measures a little more than 2 acres and can be found in the city’s Eastside Neighborhood. Parking is on 10th Avenue Southeast at about Lybarger Street Southeast. The park sits above New Bridge Community Church and below some residences that overlook the bluff. The park has a fitting name because it does offer good views of the state Capitol dome and west Olympia. Park benches dot the tiny park for those wanting to take in the view.
It’s also a popular destination for neighborhood children and their sleds when it snows, Rambo said.
Woods, meanwhile, a 15-year volunteer with the parks department, doesn’t just stay active pulling up English ivy or removing blackberry bushes from area parks. She also plays on a 40-or-older co-ed soccer team called the Red Rockets.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
