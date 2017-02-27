Richard Bokofsky of Lacey also seeks seat on City Council

Richard Bokofsky has joined community chronicler Ken Balsley as the first two Lacey residents to seek seats on Lacey City Council this fall.
Bokofsky, 70, not to be confused with incumbent Lenny Greenstein, is a longtime life insurance broker. Greenstein is also in the insurance business.
“I’m here to take care of today’s problems and future problems and look at them as an open-minded person,” he said about his decision to run for elected office. He is a first-time candidate, Bokofsky said.
He also wants to see Lacey grow and bring business to the area.
“It’s always about jobs, jobs, jobs,” he said.
Like Balsley, he plans to apply to fill the vacancy created by Councilman Jeff Gadman, who was appointed Thurston County Treasurer this month.
Gadman’s last day on the council is March 9.
If Bokofsky doesn’t win the appointment to Gadman’s seat, he still plans to run for a seat on the council. Richard said he has yet to decide which seat he will run for, although he will have to update his state Public Disclosure Commission paperwork by filing week in mid-May.
Balsley also hasn’t specifically identified his choice of seat in his paperwork, but has verbally identified Position No. 3 as his goal, which is Gadman’s seat.
There’s a lot in play on the council. Three incumbents are up for election, longtime council member Virgil Clarkson has decided he won’t run and Gadman vacates his seat next week. Council member Greenstein and Jason Hearn are not up for election.
Bokofsky grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and later attended New York University. He said he has worked in the insurance business for 30 years, but at one time in his professional career he sold jewelry to stores such as Nordstrom and Frederick & Nelson. It was that experience that brought him to the Pacific Northwest.
His wife loved the area and they later returned, he said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
