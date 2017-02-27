Stephanie Day receives posthumous Housing and Homeless Hero Award

The Thurston County Homeless Housing Hub presented its 2016 Housing and Homeless Hero Award Monday to the late Stephanie Day.
Day worked as a case manager and counselor with Community Youth Services, which serves young homeless adults in Olympia and Thurston County. She also worked as a case manager for Rosie’s Place, a daytime drop-in program at CYS’s Brighter Futures Youth Center.
Day, who suffered from a rare kidney disease, died Sept. 13 following complications from surgery for her second kidney transplant. She was 33 — and had continued to work full time until four days before her death.
“Stephanie was dearly loved by all that she knew,” according to an announcement about her award. “The youth she worked with connected deeply with her, and they knew that she would advocate for them with vigor and care. She held her team together through tough times and encouraged everyone she met to ‘live for each second without hesitation.’”
She was known by Community Youth Services staff as “the heart of the team” and “the one who kept the team flowing,” according to the announcement, which noted that she had an impact on hundreds of lives in the community.
Her parents, Dana and Randy Day, accepted the posthumous award during the annual Thurston County Homeless Hero Luncheon held Monday at The Olympian Community Room.
