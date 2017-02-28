What’s Happening for March 1

Wednesday
Capital City Newcomers Club: General meeting and luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Indian Summer Country & Golf Club 5900 Troon Lane Olympia. Information or reservations: Evelyn Hinken, 360-273-0844. The club welcomes residents and those who have recently moved here.
Thursday
Panorama Republicans: Feedback session, noon luncheon at the Quinault Apartment Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. ron.ck722@gmail.com, 360-438-5641.
Red & Ruby: Guitarist Vince Brown and vocalist LaVon Hardison team up for classic jazz and swing music. 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. 360-352-0595, TRL.org.
Saturday
Fundraiser for YWCA Other Bank: Altrusa of Olympia is sponsoring a collection for the YWCA Other Bank, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Tumwater Fred Meyer. Members will be at both entrances to collect donations. The YWCA Other Bank provides nonfood items to those in need that are not available at the Food Bank and cannot be purchased with food stamps. Most needed: shampoo, dish soap, feminine hygiene products and diapers in sizes 4, 5 and 6.
Heart to Heart with Animals: Animal communicator Lesia Alexander presents a free introduction at 11 followed noon-3 by a workshop, “Soul of the Earth, Soul of Animals: Tapping In.” Bring a photo of an animal companion. $79. Brilliant Moon, 116 W. Railroad Ave., Suite 104, Shelton. 360-868-2190
March 11
The Courage of a Samurai: Seven Sword-Sharp Principles for Success: Author Lori Tsugawa Whaley will read about a life of courage, honor and integrity through the ancient Samurai Code of Bushido (the Way of the Warrior), followed by a Japanese cooking demonstration. No charge for the book event, $20 for the cooking demonstration. 2 p.m. Brilliant Moon, 116 W. Railroad Ave., Ste 104, Shelton. 360-868-2190
March 12
Sierra Club South Sound: “Before the Flood” with climate action forum following, 1-4 p.m. at Koval Center, 600 Sleater Kinney Road NE, Olympia. Suggested donation $5. sierraclub.org/washington/south-sound-group.
A Really Big Shoe 11 — Our Last Farewell: Benefit concert for homeless kids in eight local school districts and Community Youth Services, 2 p.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $10-$20. 360-250-8413.
March 16
Building Understanding in Challenging Times: Free communication and conflict resolution workshop. 3-5 p.m. at Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. 360-491-3860.
March 25
Sierra Club South Sound: Multigroup Climate Convention, 5 p.m. at Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. phyllisfarrell681@hotmail.com, sierraclub.org/washington/south-sound-group.
Capital Food & Wine Festival: A nonprofit fundraiser featuring more than 100 regional wines, dozens of beers and hard ciders, local restaurant fare and three stages of live music. Noon-9 p.m., Saint Martin’s University, Marcus Pavilion and Worthington Conference Center, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. capitalfoodandwinefestival.com. Online $15 early-bird tickets include admission, one wine or beer mug and $5 of scrip (needed for sampling alcoholic beverages). $20 at door. Additional booklets of scrip $10. Underage patrons are welcome, but will not be served alcohol.
