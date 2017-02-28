Stakeholders await money for Capitol Lake environmental study

The Olympia and Tumwater city councils as well as the Port of Olympia commissioners held a joint study session Tuesday about the future of Capitol Lake.
Representatives from consulting group Floyd Snider reviewed the timeline for Capitol Lake, including options for keeping the 260-acre manmade reservoir as-is, reverting the lake back to its natural state as an estuary, or creating a hybrid version of both. No official action was taken at the study session, which was held at Olympia City Hall.
A committee of local, state and tribal stakeholders met several times in 2016 to identify goals and potential funding for Capitol Lake’s long-term management.
The next step is to secure $4 million from the Legislature to pay for an environmental impact statement, which is abbreviated as EIS. If the state grants the money, then the EIS could begin in late 2017 or early 2018 after a public bidding process.
The third phase of the project — design, permitting and construction — is expected to start in 2020 or 2021 once the EIS is completed as required by the State Environmental Policy Act. The third phase would last until 2025, according to estimates.
Possible options for Capitol Lake include a managed lake similar to the existing conditions; a dual basin hybrid option that includes a tidal estuary in the western portion along with a retaining wall that would create 39-acre reflecting pool; another hybrid option with a larger reflecting pool and freshwater input; and a restored estuary that removes the reflecting pool and opens up the Fifth Avenue dam.
Another option is a “seasonal hybrid” that would establish a tidal estuary in the fall and winter, but maintain a reflecting pool by raising the water levels during spring and summer.
Other potential management options could incorporate more dredging, freshwater wetlands and park space in varying degrees.
Located at the mouth of the freshwater Deschutes River in downtown Olympia, Capitol Lake was created as a reflecting pool in 1951. The concrete Fifth Avenue dam divides Capitol Lake and Budd Inlet, and includes an 82-foot opening that control’s the lake’s water level.
However, the lake now holds about 60 percent less water as it turns into a marsh. Sediment from the river accumulates at about 35,000 cubic yards per year.
Top priorities for Capitol Lake include aesthetics, sediment management, recreational opportunities, habitat restoration, water quality and flood management. In fact, sediment management is expected to be one of the costlier aspects because of the presence of the invasive New Zealand mud snail in Capitol Lake. The lake is also contaminated with phosphorus and fecal coliform bacteria.
The committee for the Capitol Lake effort includes representatives from the cities of Olympia and Tumwater, the Port of Olympia, Thurston County and the Squaxin Island Tribe. The group first met in January 2016 after the Legislature, in its 2015 budget, directed the Department of Enterprise Services to “make tangible progress” on the lake’s long-term management plan.
