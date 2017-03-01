Maybe the question should be: Who isn’t running for Lacey City Council?

Three candidates have filed so far to run for seats on Lacey City Council.
The latest seeking elected office is Matthew Staples, according to state Public Disclosure Commission data.
Staples has identified that he is seeking Position No. 3 on the council, the seat currently held by Councilman Jeff Gadman. But not for much longer because Gadman plans to resign March 9 due to his recent appointment as Thurston County Treasurer.
Also running in this election are Ken Balsley and Richard Bokofsky. Balsley has verbally identified Position No. 3 as his goal, while Bokofsky has yet to declare his intentions. Both also plan to apply to be appointed to Gadman’s seat.
If neither is appointed, they both say they will still run for office.
As many as five council seats are in play this election. Gadman is set to resign, Virgil Clarkson has decided he won’t run again and incumbents Cynthia Pratt, Michael Steadman and Andy Ryder are up for election. Steadman has already filed to defend his seat. Council members Lenny Greenstein and Jason Hearn are not up for election.
The council is set to discuss the plan to fill Gadman’s seat at its Thursday work session. The council will meet at 7 p.m. at Lacey City Hall, 420 College St. SE.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
