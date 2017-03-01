Local

March 1, 2017 12:07 PM

Olympia’s Mixx 96. 1 FM plans shout out to women

By Rolf Boone

KXXO 96.1 FM, also informally known as Mixx 96, will celebrate International Women’s Day next week by playing female singers all day on March 8.

The station also plans to give its female employees the day off. That includes news director Ann D’Angelo, afternoon announcer Cari Palmer and evening DJ Jennifer Mathis.

Listeners on that day, according to a news release, should expect to hear Adele, Beyonce, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, as well as some “stone-cold classics” from Heart, Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin.

