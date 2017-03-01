Virtuoso Arts presents the musical 'TENTS'

The cast of the musical "TENTS" start their Feb 28 rehearsal at the Timberline High School theater in preparation for their March 2 opening night. Presented by Virtuoso Arts and composed by Terry Shaw TENTS is a compilation of stories revolving around a homeless encampment and the lives of eight residents. Further information can be found on the company's facebook page: Tents: A New Musical or via email: virtuosoartsoly@gmail.com.