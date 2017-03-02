Lacey fire chief wins praise and raise from board, which boosts salary to $170k for 2017

Based on his job performance in 2016, Lacey Fire District 3 Chief Steve Brooks has been rewarded with a 2.5-percent cost of living adjustment to boost his 2017 salary to $170,832.48 from $166,660.08, according to a copy of his performance appraisal.
The Olympian requested the document through a public records request.
Fire Commissioner Gene Dobry, who was chairman of the board during the evaluation process, said the board is pleased with Brooks’ efforts and job performance.
“We feel fortunate to have him for our organization,” he said. “He has so much energy and he puts the organization at the top end of the list in his life.”
Dobry also said that he represents Lacey Fire District 3 at countless community meetings and activities.
“We couldn’t ask for anyone better,” he said.
The performance appraisal outlined some of his accomplishments in 2016.
Among them:
▪ On relations with the Nisqually Tribe: “Chief Brooks has been diligent to keep tribal relations and funding efforts moving forward. A formal fee-for-service agreement was created and presented to tribal leadership. Steve has provided the tribe with historical and current call volume information, as requested. He has maintained an excellent working relationship with the tribe.”
▪ On mentoring and development: “Chief initiated an officer training academy for new officers and conducts quarterly officer training/meeting sessions to ensure the organization maintains leadership continuity and consistency.”
▪ On enhancing staff communications: “Chief Brooks initiated a training program and has facilitated discussions to improve interpersonal dynamics within the administrative and operations staff.”
The fire commission and the Nisqually Tribe eventually came to terms on a recently approved fee-for-service arrangement.
Dobry said the district has about 100 career firefighters and 20-25 volunteer firefighters. The district’s annual budget is about $20 million.
