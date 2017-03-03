Lacey businesswoman considers whether to apply and run for City Council seat

Business owner Cindy Sharpe, who has lived in Lacey for four years, is considering whether to apply for the soon-to-be vacant seat on Lacey City Council once held by Jeff Gadman. Gadman’s last day on the council is March 9.
And if she decides to apply and wins the appointment, she expects to run for the seat in this year’s election, she said.
Sharpe shared her story with a reporter on Thursday during the council’s work session. She attended the meeting to learn more about the appointment process, but the council decided to postpone that discussion at the top of the meeting due to a council member absence. Lenny Greenstein missed the meeting. That discussion is now set to take place on March 16.
Sharpe, 52, who runs Sharpe Public Relations, has spent 15 years interacting with government officials and developers on a variety of projects, including transportation.
“Maybe this is the time for me to tip my toe in the water,” she said.
She also has been impressed with the city, she said.
Sharpe, who moved here from Florida, recalled seeing a city worker cleaning a stop sign. She marveled at that fact, saying it showed the city had a lot of pride for the community. Her daughter also participated in teen summer camp programs organized by the city’s parks department. Sharpe said she was blown away by the range of activities.
“This is a great community,” she said.
If she applies and runs for the seat, one idea she has is to bring a shuttle service to Lacey — similar to Intercity Transit’s Dash service in downtown Olympia — that would run between the Virgil S. Clarkson Senior Center and a proposed senior housing project at Carpenter Road and Pacific Avenue.
Although the council postponed the appointment process discussion, it likely will play out like this: The city will seek applications, applicants will be interviewed by council members in an open public meeting and then a decision will be made in public, following an executive session of the council.
