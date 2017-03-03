Club giveaway hopes to cut car thefts

The cast of the musical "TENTS" start their Feb 28 rehearsal at the Timberline High School theater in preparation for their March 2 opening night. Presented by Virtuoso Arts and composed by Terry Shaw TENTS is a compilation of stories revolving around a homeless encampment and the lives of eight residents. Further information can be found on the company's facebook page: Tents: A New Musical or via email: virtuosoartsoly@gmail.com.
About 75 students, faculty members and union supporters participate in a rally on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in the Quad at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey. It was part of a day-long walkout organized by members of the Seattle-based Service Employees International Union Local 925, which represents the university’s contingent and adjunct faculty members.
City of Olympia Program Aid Charles Rambo along with volunteers Roberta Woods and Micah Frankus work the steep hillside at Madison Scenic Park as they remove invasive plants and weeding during their Feb 26th work party.
On a cold and damp Monday several hundred people provided the links to form a human chain that connected the Legislative Building with the Temple of Justice, culminating a February 20th rally supporting statewide educational equity. With a number of organizations participating in the Olympia rally, speakers included Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, who spoke on the need to properly fund education to help all students, especially in some of the rural areas and districts in the state.