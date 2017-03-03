Local

March 3, 2017 5:25 PM

SR 8 culvert replacement project underway near McCleary

Staff report

A project that will help fish move more easily might temporarily create a longer commute on State Route 8 near McCleary.

Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation have begun work to improve the flow of Wildcat Creek under State Route 8, according to a news release.

The project will require two major traffic changes, including the closure of the intersection of SR 8 and State Route 108, starting this spring. The intersection will remain closed through summer 2019.

To create a safe work area and room to build the bridges, WSDOT also will reduce SR 8 in McCleary to one lane in each direction for the duration of the two-year project. The speed limit will be reduced from 60 mph to 45 mph.

Beginning 8 a.m. Monday, crews will close the right lane of westbound SR 8 in the McCleary area. The around-the-clock, right-lane closure will allow crews to stage equipment and install temporary lighting. The right lane will reopen at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The project is part of a larger WSDOT effort to replace culverts that act as a barrier to fish. In addition to building new bridges, crews also will restore creek beds under the highway to improve fish habitat.

