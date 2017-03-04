‘Go back to your own country,’ shooter tells Kent man before firing

A Kent man was shot in his driveway Friday night by a man who allegedly told him to “Go back to your own country,” Kent Police said Saturday morning.
The victim, a 39-year-old follower of the Sikh religion, was in his driveway working on his vehicle when he was approached by a man he did not know.
Some sort of altercation followed, during which the victim reported that the suspect made the “Go back” statement.
The victim was then shot in the arm.
The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall white man with a mask covering the lower half of his face. He had a stocky build and wore dark clothing.
“This investigation is a top priority for the Kent Police department and we have reached out to the FBI and other local law enforcement agencies,” Kent Police said in a statement.
Kent Police said they would update the public with more information late Saturday morning.
