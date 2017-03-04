Thurston County extends Permit Assistance Center hours

Residents seeking to obtain permits in Thurston County now are able to access the Permit Assistance Center more easily.
The center’s hours have been extended and it now is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, a press release from the county said.
Staff at the center provide general information and technical assistance on applying for land use and building permits. Environmental Health and Public Works staff also are available to provide technical assistance on septic systems, wells, driveways and grading, the release said.
“We think it is important enough to move forward with an additional position this year and extend the hours to respond to a real need of our constituents,” Commissioner Bud Blake said in the press release.
Feedback related to the center can be directed to permit@co.thurston.wa.us.
