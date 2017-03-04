Fish & Wildlife seeks public comment on conservation projects

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is soliciting comments from the public on a dozen large-scale land conservation projects in Thurston, Lewis, and Grays Harbor counties.
Locally, those prospective projects range from pocket gopher and butterfly habitat outside Tenino, to frog habitat in Thurston County, a salmon release site outside of Morton, and a wildlife area in the Chehalis floodplain west of Elma.
The proposal outside of Tenino is known as South Sound Prairie Phase 2. It consists of 1,700 acres west of Tenino that would preserve habitat for the Mazama pocket gopher, Taylor’s checkerspot butterfly, and Mardon Skipper butterfly while also increasing wildlife viewing and hiking opportunities.
Another Thurston County proposal would designate riparian zones for the Oregon spotted frog on about 103 acres between the Black River and Millersylvania State Park. The project would use pass-through money to acquire conservation easements on several properties that contain spotted frog egg-laying habitat. It would be part of the South Puget Sound Working Lands for Wildlife program.
The proposal in Grays Harbor would establish a wildlife area near the confluence of the Satsop and the Chehalis rivers.
In Lewis County, there is a proposal for Fish & Wildlife to take over Tilton River State Park. That park is located about halfway between Cinebar and Morton on state Route 508. According to Fish & Wildlife, the state Parks Department considers the property to be surplus, and the property offers an opportunity for water access and fish habitat.
“They approached us, and in the WDFW at the regional level, there is interest in making this a fish release site,” said Alejandro Orizola, Region 5 land agent for the WDFW. Orizola said that a boat launch, fishing access or swimming area also would be possible if the WDFW were to take over the property.
“There is certainly interest in having the property fulfill different purposes and public recreation is definitely one of them.”
Orizola was not sure where the fish would come from, but the plan would be to truck in adult coho, chinook and steelhead. Orizola said the acreage and purchase price has not yet been finalized. He said there is the possibility the transaction could be a “free transfer between agencies.”
“We are still very much in the preliminary stages of this process. We’re just trying to make sure that we have gotten all of the information out to all of the potential stakeholders,” Orizola said. “In terms of timelines, it’s pretty open.”
Fish & Wildlife currently owns or manages about 1 million acres in 33 wildlife areas and 700 public water access sites.
“We have a responsibility to safeguard the future of fish and wildlife, while also providing for outdoor recreation in our state,” Cynthia Wilkerson, lands division manager, said in a press release. “With suitable habitat for many species declining year after year, acquiring and managing land is one tool we have to provide these public benefits.”
Comments on the proposals will help to direct the scope and funding of the projects. Details on the proposed projects can be viewed at http://wdfw.wa.gov/lands/acquisitions/ and comments can be submitted by email to lands@dfw.wa.gov.
