In case you missed it...

A story posted Saturday about an unusual fire on College Street in Lacey that resulted in one arrest quickly raced to No. 1 for the week.
1. Lacey fire closes College Street, leads to arrest: When a neighbor went to the house to alert the owner, he was assaulted, Lacey Police Officer Bev Reinhold said. The homeowner was arrested on suspicion of simple assault, but the neighbor did not sustain significant injuries.
2. Lacey Police investigate stabbing: A male customer was stabbed inside the restaurant by another man, Sgt. Kevin Landwehrle told The Olympian. It appears they didn’t know each other.
3. Restaurant inspections for March 1: “In women’s restroom, hot water turned off because spigot not shutting off — this is a repeat violation.”
4. Protesters defend homeless man facing eviction by Olympia bank: Since November, Phillip “Cricket” Jenkins has been living in a makeshift shelter that’s tucked inside a small 12-foot-by-12-foot cove in downtown Olympia. At least six other homeless residents seek refuge in Cricket’s camp located behind New Moon Café and the Olympia Federal Savings parking lot at 421 Capitol Way S.
5. Olympia robbery suspect linked to white supremacist group, police say: Olympia police report that a robbery suspect with ties to a white supremacist network was arrested Thursday morning on Steamboat Island.
