March 5, 2017 4:38 PM

Lacey police investigating armed robbery and assault on Martin Way

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

Lacey police are investigating an incident of armed robbery and assault that happened Sunday morning, a Lacey police sergeant said.

About 11 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in the 5600 block of Martin Way East, Sgt. Matt Koehler said.

That’s where police learned that one person was allegedly robbed and pistol-whipped while sitting in a vehicle with as many as four suspects, he said.

No other details were immediately available.

@rolf_boone

