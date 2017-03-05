Lacey police investigating armed robbery and assault on Martin Way

Lacey police are investigating an incident of armed robbery and assault that happened Sunday morning, a Lacey police sergeant said.
About 11 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in the 5600 block of Martin Way East, Sgt. Matt Koehler said.
That’s where police learned that one person was allegedly robbed and pistol-whipped while sitting in a vehicle with as many as four suspects, he said.
No other details were immediately available.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments