Donate a tampon, drink a beer and feel good about yourself

Two women, one from Florida and the other from Texas — both of whom are relatively new to Olympia — decided to bring the community to downtown Olympia on Sunday to drink beer and donate a tampon.
Tampons at the Taproom was organized by Jennifer Davis, previously of Florida, and Sarah Tunnell, previously of Texas, in which people were asked to make a menstrual product donation. They also worked with two partners: Oly Taproom hosted Sunday’s event and the donations will benefit the YWCA of Olympia and “The Other Bank,” which collects and distributes personal hygiene products.
The Other Bank served more than 14,000 individuals last year and menstrual products were one of the most requested items, said Cherie Reeves Sperr, community engagement and development director for the YWCA.
Davis and Tunnell collected donations from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. By about the midway point, Sperr said they had received enough items to fill 1-2 shopping carts. In exchange for a donation, each person received a raffle ticket and prizes were awarded throughout the day.
Rachel Lomedico of Centralia, along with friends from Chehalis and Olympia, donated about a dozen tampons on Sunday. Then they settled in for beer and pizza.
“All women should have access to feminine hygiene products and this is a great way to help the cause,” she said. “And doing it at the taproom is a great idea.”
Oly Taproom at 312 Columbia St. NW has been in business two years and introduced pizza about a year ago, said Levi Hendricks, co-owner of the business.
“We’re happy to help another local entity and we appreciate that they chose us,” he said.
Oly Taproom continues to grow. Hendricks said Sunday the business is set to hire its fifth employee.
The Other Bank needs menstrual products, but it also needs dish soap and laundry soap, said Sperr. Donations can be made at the YWCA of Olympia from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at 220 Union Ave. SE.
“It’s the big red house,” said Sperr about the location.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
