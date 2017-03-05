Local

March 5, 2017 6:11 PM

Man, 36, hospitalized after crashing into tree

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

A 36-year-old Port Orchard man wound up in the hospital Sunday after he crashed into a tree, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report.

About 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the man was westbound in a 2002 Jeep Liberty on state Route 160, near Port Orchard, when he apparently accelerated, lost control of his vehicle, then left the road and crashed into a tree.

He was later taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor.

The man was thought to be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tampons at the Taproom event benefits YWCA's Other Bank program

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos