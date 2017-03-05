Man, 36, hospitalized after crashing into tree

A 36-year-old Port Orchard man wound up in the hospital Sunday after he crashed into a tree, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report.
About 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the man was westbound in a 2002 Jeep Liberty on state Route 160, near Port Orchard, when he apparently accelerated, lost control of his vehicle, then left the road and crashed into a tree.
He was later taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor.
The man was thought to be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
