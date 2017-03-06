Snow affecting morning commute

The snow just won’t give up. Here’s how it is affecting South Sound on Monday morning:
Olympia School District: Summit Lake bus routes 48 and 64 are operating on snow routes.
According to Thurston County dispatchers, drivers are reporting slippery conditions on State Route 507, which runs from Interstate 5 (I-5) and U.S. Route 12 (US 12) in Centralia to SR 7 in Spanaway. No serious crashes have been reported.
Drivers in Grays Harbor County are reporting slippery conditions.
