March 6, 2017 6:39 AM

Snow affecting morning commute

By Jerre Redecker

jredecker@theolympian.com

The snow just won’t give up. Here’s how it is affecting South Sound on Monday morning:

Olympia School District: Summit Lake bus routes 48 and 64 are operating on snow routes.

According to Thurston County dispatchers, drivers are reporting slippery conditions on State Route 507, which runs from Interstate 5 (I-5) and U.S. Route 12 (US 12) in Centralia to SR 7 in Spanaway. No serious crashes have been reported.

Drivers in Grays Harbor County are reporting slippery conditions.

Jerre Redecker: 360-754-5422, @jredecker

