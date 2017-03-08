What’s Happening for March 7

Tuesday
Science talks: Washington Science Teachers Association and Three Magnets Brewing Co. will host informal science talks, 7 p.m. at Three Magnets, 600 Franklin St. SE. March 7, “Adaptation: Responding to an Uncertain and Changing Climate.” April 11, “Freedom Farmers: Best Farming Practices.” May 9, “Bees, Plants and Pollinators.” June 6, “Washington Mussel Watch.” Information and registration at WSTA.net or ckardokus@osd.wednet.edu.
Thursday
Thurston Climate Action Team: Solar Co-ops: Renewable Energy for All forum. 7-9 p.m. at Traditions Fair Trade Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia.
Saturday
The Courage of a Samurai: Seven Sword-Sharp Principles for Success: Author Lori Tsugawa Whaley will read about a life of courage, honor and integrity through the ancient samurai code of Bushido (the Way of the Warrior), followed by a Japanese cooking demonstration. No charge for the book event, $20 for the cooking demonstration. 2 p.m., Brilliant Moon, 116 W. Railroad Ave., Suite 104, Shelton. 360-868-2190.
March 12
Sierra Club South Sound: “Before the Flood,” a documentary, with climate action forum following, 1-4 p.m. at Koval Center, 600 Sleater-Kinney Road NE, Olympia. Suggested donation $5. sierraclub.org/washington/south-sound-group.
A Really Big Shoe 11 — Our Last Farewell: Benefit concert for homeless kids in eight local school districts and Community Youth Services, 2 p.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $10-$20. 360-250-8413.
March 16
Building Understanding in Challenging Times: Free communication and conflict resolution workshop. 3-5 p.m. at Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. 360-491-3860.
Gretchen Christopher, a member of the Fleetwoods: Hit songwriter and recording artist will perform, 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. S. The Fleetwoods produced many chart-topping songs in the 1950s and 1960s, including the 1959 hit “Come Softly to Me.” 360-352-0595, TRL.org.
Remembering Rachel: Question and answer with Emmy Scharlatt, director-producer of In the Image: Palestinian women capture the occupation. 6-9 p.m. First christian Church, Koinonia Hall, 701 Franklin St. SE, Olympia.
March 18
Alpaca Event: Youths and new owners are invited, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., to Cross Creek Alpaca Rescue, 4225 Old Military Road SE, Tenino. Six alpacas will be available all day for health care demonstrations and alpaca handling demonstration and practice. Jack Bruner, 360-864-2271, alpacaman@toledotel.com.
March 19
No Discover Pass needed for State Parks’ 104th birthday: The pass costs $30 a year or $10 for a one-day permit and is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources. DiscoverPass.wa.gov.
March 25
Capital Food & Wine Festival: A nonprofit fundraiser with more than 100 regional wines, dozens of beers and hard ciders, local restaurant fare and three stages of live music. Noon-9 p.m., Saint Martin’s University, Marcus Pavilion and Worthington Conference Center, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. capitalfoodandwinefestival.com. Online $15 early-bird tickets include admission, one wine or beer mug and $5 of scrip (needed for sampling alcoholic beverages). $20 at door. Additional booklets of scrip $10. Underage patrons are welcome, but will not be served alcohol.
