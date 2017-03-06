Rare 1940s Japanese glass floats donated to Westport Maritime Museum

The Westport Maritime Museum is now the permanent home of a rare collection of 1940s Japanese glass fishing floats.
Aberdeen resident Yvonne “Vonnie” Thorpe recently donated a substantial part of her float collection to the Westport South Beach Historical Society, which will put them on permanent display at the museum. The floats display will be officially catalogued as the Herbert T. Fry Family collection in her father’s memory.
The rare floats — 34 of them in different colors, shapes and sizes — are housed on the first floor in the former Coast Guard Station’s day room. The floats are enclosed in a rectangular Plexiglas display case Thorpe had custom built in the configuration of a steamer trunk.
Historical Society board members Marianne Pence and Alan Rammer spent days setting up the collection. Rammer added unique local shells and beach drift treasures from his own collection to highlight the glass floats.
All of the floats were discovered and collected by Yvonne Thorpe, 81, on the beach in Grayland from 1941 to 1952. She spent summer vacations at the former Dunes Cabins in Grayland, located for many years on State Route 105.
She was raised in Tacoma, where her parents, Herbert and Stella Fry, were in the grocery business. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1954.
“We’d always stayed in Cabin No. 5 from the day after school got out until Labor Day. My parents always let me bring my friend, Jane Eide, and we’d spend all day every day on the beach,” Thorpe said.
“As far as we were concerned, the cabin was just for eating and sleeping. We never hung around there any longer than we had to because we might have to do dishes,” she said.
All of that time on the beach resulted in lots of nautical treasure finds — among them, more than 50 glass floats. Her parents stored the collection for many years until Thorpe had her own home.
Grayland ties
Thorpe remembers Coast Guard wartime horseback patrols along the beach and overhead by plane. She recalls the cabin’s blackout curtains pulled every evening at dusk during those years, and the excitement of seeing an unspent torpedo that appeared on the beach. That find made big news nationally.
Going to the beach at Grayland was a Fry family tradition dating to the mid-1850s. Thorpe was adopted by the Fry family at the age of 2 in 1938.
“It was one of the most fortunate families to be adopted into. I was so very, very lucky and blessed to be chosen by my mom and dad,” she said.
Her dad, Herbert Thornton Fry, born in 1899, was originally from Johns River. He was a ninth-generation descendent of Jason Fry, the first of many Fry family members who moved west to the Oregon territory in the mid-19th century.
The Frys started logging on Johns River, rafting logs to the mills in Aberdeen, Hoquiam and Cosmopolis. They developed their own sawmill there, with many of members of ensuing generations following in their footsteps, working in the woods.
The Frys often traveled from Johns River to the beach at Grayland for clamming, fishing and family outings. By 1925, there were more than 100 members of the Fry family that had settled from Oakville to Elma, and as far north as Tacoma.
Comments